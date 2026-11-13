How to Read a Car Sticker Price Photo by https://www.edmunds.com/car-buying/how-to-read-a-new-car-window-sticker.html

You walk into a Florida dealership with a number in your head. You saw it online. You saved the screenshot. Then the paperwork lands, and the number has moved. Not by a little. By thousands. Dealers stack charges that never show up online — and a new FTC case shows the average overcharge topped $3,350 in more than 9 out of 10 deals.

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By Edmond Thorne

Senior Staff Writer | OmniCom MultiMedia | Reporting by People, for People™

FLORIDA NEWS NETWORK — Orlando — A Florida family spots a vehicle online for $28,000. They drive across town, spend hours at the dealership, test-drive the car, and start the paperwork. Then the numbers change. A dealer fee appears. A reconditioning charge is added. A protection package shows up. By the time the buyer reaches the finance office, the total can be thousands of dollars higher than the figure that first drew them in. For many Floridians, this story sounds familiar.

Have you experienced misleading pricing at a Florida auto dealership? We welcome you to share your story with our newsroom in the comments below.

Federal regulators say the problem is widespread enough to warrant national attention, and one recent enforcement action against a major Florida dealership group has spotlighted practices consumer advocates have criticized for years. The question many car buyers are asking is simple: If a car is advertised at one price, why are so many people paying another? Is it legal (it's not), and why is the Florida Attorney General letting it happen?

The FTC's Findings Shocked Consumer Advocates:

In October 2026, the Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement involving Orlando-based Greenway Auto Group, a dealership network operating more than 35 locations across Central Florida. According to the FTC's complaint, investigators found that buyers paid more than the advertised price in over 92 percent of reviewed transactions. The agency said the average difference exceeded $3,350 per deal. The FTC alleged the gap came from dealer-imposed fees, mandatory add-on products, conditional discounts unavailable to most shoppers, inflated government charge estimates, and unexplained price increases during the sales process.

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Federal court filings described dealer fees, administrative fees, reconditioning charges, inspection fees, and loyalty fees that were not included in advertised prices. The complaint also alleged that some add-on packages costing $2,295 or more were treated as mandatory. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing by the company. Still, the numbers caught attention across the auto industry. If regulators are finding average price increases of more than $3,350, how many Florida buyers have signed contracts believing they were getting a much different deal?

Why Florida Is a Unique Battleground:

Part of the issue comes from Florida's fee structure. Industry data published by CarEdge found that Florida's median total dealer fees reached about $1,299 in 2026, among the highest figures in the nation. The same data showed average documentation fees approaching $900. Unlike most states, Florida does not cap dealer documentation fees.

That means consumers may encounter significant differences from one dealership to another, even when shopping for similar vehicles. Some dealers advertise aggressively low prices and recover profit through fees and add-ons later in the transaction. Others advertise higher prices upfront and include more of their charges in the listed amount. For consumers comparing online listings, the difference is not always easy to spot.

What Florida Law Actually Says:

Many shoppers may be surprised to learn that Florida already has a law addressing advertised vehicle prices. Florida Statute 501.976 states that dealers may not charge more than an advertised price, except for government-related items such as taxes, title charges, registration fees, and tag costs. The surprise is Florida’s failure to enforce the law.

The law's purpose is straightforward. Consumers should be able to rely on advertised prices when deciding whether to visit a dealership. The Florida Attorney General's Office has previously warned dealers that fees required of all customers generally should be included in advertised pricing. Consumer attorneys say the law has existed for decades, yet many buyers still don't know it. That lack of awareness can work against shoppers who are focused on monthly payments rather than the vehicle's actual selling price.

The Psychology Behind the Extra Charges:

By the time a buyer reaches the final paperwork stage, they may have already invested hours and hours in the transaction. They have negotiated. They have called their insurance company. They may have arranged financing or traded in a vehicle. Walking away becomes emotionally difficult and a colossal waste of time.

That moment creates an opportunity for add-on products and additional fees to appear on the purchase agreement. The FTC has repeatedly warned consumers about unwanted extras, including paint protection plans, service contracts, theft protection products, nitrogen tire packages, and similar offerings. Some products may provide value for certain buyers. Others may not. The key issue is whether buyers knowingly agreed to purchase them.

How Florida Buyers Can Protect Themselves:

Experts recommend several simple steps:

Get the out-the-door price in writing first. Email or text the internet sales department before visiting and ask for a complete, itemized "out-the-door" quote that includes all taxes, tags, and dealer fees. If a salesperson refuses to send numbers over email, take your business elsewhere.

Screenshot every listing. Under Florida law, an online listing, text quote, or window sticker counts as an official advertisement. Take screenshots showing the vehicle identification number and advertised price before you visit so the numbers cannot mysteriously vanish.

Challenge every add-on. Ask the finance manager point-blank if items like nitrogen tires, window tint, paint sealant, or theft recovery trackers are optional. Dealers cannot legally force you to pay for add-ons you never agreed to buy. If they refuse to remove a pre-installed package, demand they knock that exact dollar amount off the vehicle's base price.

Know where to report violations. If a dealership overcharges you compared to its ad, you may have a legal claim under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, which allows consumers to recover the overcharge plus attorney fees. You can also file official complaints with the Florida Attorney General at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM, the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

A few hours of inconvenience can save thousands of dollars. Consumers who believe they were misled can submit complaints to the Florida Attorney General's Office, the FTC through ReportFraud.ftc.gov, or the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which licenses vehicle dealers.

Florida Forward:

The days of bait-and-switch car pricing in Florida may finally be running on fumes. Florida's car market remains one of the nation's largest, and competition among dealerships remains intense. The FTC's action against Greenway Auto Group signals that regulators are paying closer attention to advertised pricing and hidden charges.

The Florida settlement requires prominent total price disclosures, including on third-party vehicle listing sites, a change that could bring greater transparency to future shoppers. Whether those efforts reshape dealership practices across the state remains to be seen. For now, Florida buyers who ask tough questions, demand written numbers, and carefully review every

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For questions, email Edmond at EdmondThorne@proton.me. You can read more of his articles at https://medium.com/@edmondthorne.

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