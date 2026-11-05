Florida’s $137 Billion Wealth Transfer Is Pushing the Middle Class Out of the Sunshine State

Cash is King When Buying Florida Homes Photo by OmniComMultiMedia.com

As billions flow into Florida from wealthy newcomers, teachers, nurses, tradespeople, and working families are finding it harder to keep up with soaring housing, rent, and insurance costs

Independently researched, reported & reviewed by human journalists!

By Edmond Thorne

Senior Staff Writer | OmniCom MultiMedia | Reporting by People, for People™

FLORIDA NEWS NETWORK — Broward — For generations, Florida was a simple promise: no state income tax, plenty of sun, and a shot at a comfortable life for people who worked hard. A teacher could buy a house. A nurse could raise a family near the hospital where she clocked twelve-hour shifts. A firefighter could afford to live in the community he protected.

What is your perspective on Florida's recent economic and demographic shifts, including the large-scale transfer of wealth? We invite you to share your insights in the comments below.

That promise is now being tested by a force few saw coming: Florida has become the nation’s most powerful wealth magnet, and the sheer volume of money pouring in is reshaping every corner of the state’s economy. Between 2019 and 2023, Florida absorbed a net $137 billion in adjusted gross income from other states, according to Miami Realtors’ analysis of Internal Revenue Service migration data. In 2023 alone, the state gained $20.65 billion in annual income from new residents, more than the next five states combined, and the average transplant who moved from another state earned $122,530 a year.

The Wealth Influx:

The scale of Florida’s income migration is without precedent in recent American history. California lost $91 billion in income over the same five-year window. New York lost $76 billion. Florida gained more from domestic moves than any other state, and the money did not trickle down evenly. Miami has become ground zero for the transformation. The share of homes in Miami-Dade County valued at $1 million or more jumped from 8% in 2019 to 28% in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from Gay Cororaton, chief economist for the Miami Realtors.

In Palm Beach County, nearly one-third of all homes now carry a seven-figure value. Cash purchases have become routine at the top of the market, allowing wealthy buyers to sidestep mortgage rates and outbid local families who need financing. “This wealth migration has been the primary factor driving up prices,” Cororaton told Fortune, “with prices continuing to climb due to strong demand, even when mortgage rates started to hit over 5% in 2022 and as rates have remained elevated”.

The Middle-Class Squeeze:

The statewide numbers tell a sobering story. Florida’s median single-family home price now sits near $420,000, while median household income hovers around $77,000, pushing the price-to-income ratio above 5 to 1. For households earning between $75,000 and $125,000, the math is unforgiving: they generally earn too much to qualify for housing assistance but not enough to compete with all-cash buyers and rising monthly costs.

The result is a quiet displacement. Families are renting longer, moving inland to cheaper counties, or leaving Florida altogether. Nearly half of Floridians surveyed by Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economic Polling Initiative in late 2025 said they had considered moving out of state because of the cost of living. Forty-three percent reported living paycheck to paycheck. Monica Escaleras, the poll’s director, put it plainly: “For most Floridians, financial security feels one expense away from collapse”.

Insurance as the Breaking Point:

If housing prices are the wound, property insurance is the salt. Florida’s average annual homeowners premium reached $8,292 in 2026, a full 181% above the national average and the highest in the country. Insurify projects that figure will climb to $8,458 by the end of the year. For many owners, insurance now rivals a mortgage payment, and for prospective buyers, it can determine whether a deal is financially viable at all.

The insurance burden falls hardest on middle-income homeowners who are already stretching to cover a mortgage. Unlike wealthy buyers who can absorb the cost, these households face a choice between insuring their homes and covering other essentials. The broader workforce impact is becoming visible: retail and hospitality industries, which depend on workers who can afford to live nearby, are losing employees fastest.

The Workforce Strain:

The affordability squeeze is not abstract. It is showing up in classrooms, hospitals, and emergency rooms. Florida’s public schools have struggled with staffing shortages, and teachers are ranked 50th in average pay nationally. A 2021 analysis by the Florida Hospital Association estimated a shortage of 59,100 nurses by 2035. “The problem is the missing middle,” one health care workforce report noted, “typically nurses, technicians, police, firefighters, teachers, those who are vital to the functioning of society”.

When those workers cannot afford to live near their jobs, the costs multiply: longer commutes, higher turnover, and weaker local businesses that depend on a stable customer base. The state’s prosperity becomes more concentrated among newcomers and asset owners, while the foundation beneath it erodes.

Florida Forward:

Florida’s leaders are not standing still. The 2026 legislative session produced HB 1493, a housing package that gives the state’s insurance consumer advocate more authority to challenge excessive rate increases and establishes a home resiliency grading system to reduce long-term risk. Voters also approved Amendment 3, a constitutional change that will raise the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes from roughly $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. The Hometown Heroes program, which provides down-payment assistance to first-time buyers in essential professions, committed its $50 million allocation for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Whether these measures will be enough to reverse the squeeze is an open question. Property tax relief helps existing homeowners but does little for renters or for buyers competing against cash offers. Insurance reforms may stabilize the market over time, but premiums remain far above what most middle-class families can comfortably absorb. The deeper challenge is structural: a state that has built its brand on low taxes and endless growth must now reckon with the cost of that success, and with the possibility that the workers who make Florida run may no longer be able to afford to stay.

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For questions, email Edmond at EdmondThorne@proton.me. You can read more of his articles at https://medium.com/@edmondthorne.

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