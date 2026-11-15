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🛒 Edmond Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Store Roles
Edmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with gyms, supply houses, and grocery stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.
Member Services Representative – Planet Fitness
- Employer: Planet Fitness / United FP Partners
- Location: Edmond, OK 73003
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role greeting members, checking people in, giving tours, and keeping the gym clean and welcoming. Good fit if you’re 18+, high-energy, love fitness, and can work a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays.
Branch Associate – Locke Supply Co
- Employer: Locke Supply Co (100% employee-owned)
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Customer-facing role helping contractors and DIYers with plumbing, electrical, and HVAC orders, plus inventory and warehouse work. Standout perks include employee ownership (ESOP), affordable healthcare, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and no Sundays.
Store Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store – produce, deli, meat, vitamins, bulk foods, and more – with full responsibility for sales, staffing, and store standards. Requires 1–3 years retail management; offers competitive pay, 15% in-store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and access to DailyPay so you can get earned wages faster.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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