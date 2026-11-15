Edmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with gyms, supply houses, and grocery stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness / United FP Partners

Planet Fitness / United FP Partners Location: Edmond, OK 73003

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role greeting members, checking people in, giving tours, and keeping the gym clean and welcoming. Good fit if you’re 18+, high-energy, love fitness, and can work a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Locke Supply Co (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role helping contractors and DIYers with plumbing, electrical, and HVAC orders, plus inventory and warehouse work. Standout perks include employee ownership (ESOP), affordable healthcare, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and no Sundays.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store – produce, deli, meat, vitamins, bulk foods, and more – with full responsibility for sales, staffing, and store standards. Requires 1–3 years retail management; offers competitive pay, 15% in-store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and access to DailyPay so you can get earned wages faster.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.