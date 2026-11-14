Edmond has some nice options right now if you love working with kids or students. Here are a few solid teaching and faculty roles worth a look.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13–$15/hour, based on experience and education

Lead your own early childhood classroom focused on discovery, creativity, and kindness. This role comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and 50% tuition discount for your own kids at the center) plus ongoing coaching and professional development.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help Pre-K kids get truly ready for kindergarten with hands-on lessons in reading, math, science, and social skills. You’ll run a structured, organized classroom, partner closely with families, and work with school leadership to keep raising the bar on quality.

Employer: Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University Location: Edmond, OK (clinical sites in OKC area)

Type: Part-time, visiting professor

Pay: $1,120–$7,245 per assignment, depending on course credit hours

Teach BSN students in pediatric clinical settings with 12-hour onsite rotations (7a–7p) over 3–4 days. Great fit if you have a master’s or doctoral degree in nursing, recent pediatric RN experience, and want to shape the next generation of nurses while keeping a flexible, part-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.