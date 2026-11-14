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🍽️ Edmond Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Edmond’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, these roles are worth a look.
Crew Member (Pizza Maker & Expeditors)
- Employer: Domino's (Team Next Level franchise)
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $10–$13/hour (up to $13/hour after full station training)
Make pizzas, take orders, and keep the store running smoothly with a team that promotes from within. Flexible schedules, 50% off meals on shift, and a clear path into management after a year make this a solid starter or growth job.
Hair Stylist / Barber
- Employer: TSP Talent
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (must have active stylist/barber license)
Cut and style hair for men and boys while delivering a full “MVP” experience with shampoo, hot towels, and scalp massage. Good fit if you’re licensed, detail-focused, and enjoy a steady flow of clients in a team setting.
Carhop
- Employer: Sonic Drive-In
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)
- Pay: Not listed
Bring out food, chat with guests, and keep the classic drive-in vibe fun and friendly. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and chances to move up, plus benefits like medical and 401(k) where eligible.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer fast, and local managers often train the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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