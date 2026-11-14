Edmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big hospital systems. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Edmond, OK (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/02/2027

You’ll be on the front line helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), handle inventory, and give friendly service at the counter and drive‑thru. Comes with a rigorous paid training program and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Lead role for an LPN or Medical Assistant who wants to partner with the practice manager and support day‑to‑day clinical care. You’ll coordinate tests and procedures, handle refills, and support patients in clinic and over the phone.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Based in Oklahoma City/Edmond area , floating to OKC and rural clinics

Based in , floating to OKC and rural clinics Type: Full-time, day shift

Float MA role with Oklahoma’s largest not‑for‑profit health system, working in cardiology. You’ll take vitals, do venipuncture, labs, x‑ray support, referrals, and manage high call volume while traveling to clinics that need extra hands.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Edmond Hospital

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, day shift (8:30–17:00), no call or weekends

Hospital RN role focused on pre‑admission testing and advanced surgical care in a 24/7 environment. You’ll assess patients before procedures, manage high‑acuity cases, and collaborate with surgeons and anesthesia while enjoying a Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Triad Complete Healthcare in Edmond

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour

Front‑and‑back office role in family practice where you’ll check in patients, handle phones and EMR, plus triage, draw blood, run tests, and assist in the clinic. Includes PTO and a retirement plan.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Courtyard office, NW Expressway)

Type: Part-time (Saturdays only)

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour DOE

Saturday‑only role that’s great for extra income if you already work weekdays. You’ll support patient care in a busy dental office and get access to 401(k), EAP, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: 101 S. Saints Blvd., Suite 116, Edmond, OK 73034

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri between 8am–6pm

Pay: Starting at $27/hour (DOE)

Incentives: Up to $12,000 sign-on bonus and/or $200/month student debt relief

Outpatient ortho PTA role treating patients of all ages with strong mentorship, CEU support, PTO, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k). Ideal if you want growth inside a large national network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.