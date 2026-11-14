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Edmond
🏥 Edmond, OK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
12 days ago
Edmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big hospital systems. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Edmond, OK (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/02/2027
You’ll be on the front line helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), handle inventory, and give friendly service at the counter and drive‑thru. Comes with a rigorous paid training program and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).
Full-Time Lead LPN/MA
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time
Lead role for an LPN or Medical Assistant who wants to partner with the practice manager and support day‑to‑day clinical care. You’ll coordinate tests and procedures, handle refills, and support patients in clinic and over the phone.
Medical Assistant Float – Cardiology Outpatient Clinic
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health
- Location: Based in Oklahoma City/Edmond area, floating to OKC and rural clinics
- Type: Full-time, day shift
Float MA role with Oklahoma’s largest not‑for‑profit health system, working in cardiology. You’ll take vitals, do venipuncture, labs, x‑ray support, referrals, and manage high call volume while traveling to clinics that need extra hands.
RN – PreAdmission Testing – Edmond
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health Edmond Hospital
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time, day shift (8:30–17:00), no call or weekends
Hospital RN role focused on pre‑admission testing and advanced surgical care in a 24/7 environment. You’ll assess patients before procedures, manage high‑acuity cases, and collaborate with surgeons and anesthesia while enjoying a Monday–Friday schedule.
Medical Assistant/LPN
- Employer: Triad Complete Healthcare in Edmond
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour
Front‑and‑back office role in family practice where you’ll check in patients, handle phones and EMR, plus triage, draw blood, run tests, and assist in the clinic. Includes PTO and a retirement plan.
Dental Assistant – Limited Part-Time (Saturdays Only)
- Employer: Gentle Dental Careers
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Courtyard office, NW Expressway)
- Type: Part-time (Saturdays only)
- Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour DOE
Saturday‑only role that’s great for extra income if you already work weekdays. You’ll support patient care in a busy dental office and get access to 401(k), EAP, and referral bonuses.
Physical Therapist Assistant – $12,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: 101 S. Saints Blvd., Suite 116, Edmond, OK 73034
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri between 8am–6pm
- Pay: Starting at $27/hour (DOE)
- Incentives: Up to $12,000 sign-on bonus and/or $200/month student debt relief
Outpatient ortho PTA role treating patients of all ages with strong mentorship, CEU support, PTO, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k). Ideal if you want growth inside a large national network.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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