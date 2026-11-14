Edmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from grocery to shoes to car washes. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Full-time

Pay: Base hourly + commission (exact rate listed on employer site)

Face of the brand in a Spectrum store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile. Great fit if you’re tech-comfortable, competitive with sales goals, and okay with standing, lifting up to 35 lbs, and working a flexible schedule.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Full-time

Entry-level convenience store role with cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Known for flexible schedules, promote-from-within culture, and benefits like PTO, tuition help, and holiday premium pay (where eligible).

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Part-time

Lead the sales floor, help open/close the store, and coach teammates while helping customers find the right shoes. Good for someone with some retail or team lead experience who wants a 30% shoe discount and room to grow.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Seasonal/part-time

Short-term role focused on customer service, stocking, and keeping the store running smoothly during busy seasons. Nice option if you want extra income for a few months plus that 30% discount and a relaxed dress code.

Employer: Homeland Stores

Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Part-time

Grocery stocker role: build displays, stock shelves, rotate product, and help customers find items. Good if you like physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs) and want to get your foot in the door with an employee-owned local grocer.

Employer: Homeland Stores

Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Part-time

Work in the produce department handling fresh fruits and veggies, checking quality, setting displays, and keeping coolers organized. Best for someone who likes fast-paced grocery work and doesn’t mind moving between room temp and cooler/freezer.

Employer: Tommy's Express Car Wash

Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Help customers choose wash packages, run equipment, and keep the site clean at a busy, modern car wash. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts if you like active, outdoor-friendly work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15 – $19/hour (depending on experience and other factors)

Front-end role running the register, stocking, helping customers, and sometimes supporting photo and online pickup. Offers employee discount, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and flexible hours with a 30-hour week for full benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for more than one spot and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.