Edmond neighbors are sharing some fun free items this week, from seasonal decor to pet adoption. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Medal lanyards

Condition: Used – like new, lots available (exact number not listed)

Location: Edmond, OK

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Great if you have kids in sports, races, or events and need extra lanyards for medals or name badges. The poster says there are many of them and they’re in like-new shape.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Free pumpkins and straw bales

Condition: Not specified

Location: Smiling Hill, Edmond, OK (exact address shared by PM)

Source: Nextdoor

Perfect for fall decor, porch displays, or backyard fun. The poster has multiple pumpkins and bales of straw to give away. Note: the vintage wheelbarrow is not included. You’ll need to send a private message on Nextdoor to get the pickup address.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kitten

Description: White with tanish orange coloring

Condition: Not specified (living pet)

Location: Santa Fe / Cinnamon Ridge, Edmond, OK

Source: Nextdoor

A sweet kitten looking for a new home. If you’re ready to adopt, this could be a great new family pet. Be sure you’re prepared for food, vet care, and long-term commitment before reaching out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Edmond tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.