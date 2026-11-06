🏥 Edmond Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $100K+

Edmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to in‑home care and vet clinics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: SynergenX Health (Low T Center)

SynergenX Health (Low T Center) Location: Edmond, OK

Type: PRN / Part-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Work with an upbeat team focused on hormone therapy, weight management, sleep apnea, and overall wellness. Includes two full weeks of paid training, a fast‑paced clinic setting, and regular daytime hours with some Saturdays.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Edmond

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, weekends only, days

Salary: Not listed

Care for intermediate/stepdown patients at Oklahoma’s largest not‑for‑profit health system. Role includes full RN scope, mentorship opportunities, and access to front‑loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Edmond Hospital

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role handling verification, compounding, emergency cart readiness, and medication therapy consults. Requires Oklahoma Pharmacy license and annual CE; comes with big‑system benefits and support.

Employer: The Treetop ABA Therapy

Location: Edmond, OK (in-home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$26/hour (experience-based)

Provide one‑on‑one ABA therapy to children with autism in their homes. Standout perks include PTO starting Day 1, same‑day pay (DailyPay), paid training, health benefits (30+ hrs/week), 401(k) with match, and clear paths to BCBA/lead roles.

Employer: Heartland Pathology Consultants

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, nights (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $20–$40/hour, DOE

Handle surgical specimen processing, embedding, microtomy, staining, and cytology slide prep. Offers 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and more, with either HT(ASCP) or 2+ years of histology experience accepted.

Employer: Neighborhood Veterinary Services

Location: Edmond, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.50–$14.50/hour

Split your time between front desk and hands‑on pet care in a locally owned clinic. Great fit if you love animals and people; includes employee discounts, flexible schedule, PTO, and uniform allowance.

Employer: OU Health

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level patient care role under RN supervision—vitals, blood glucose checks, specimen collection, basic procedures, and transport. Requires HS diploma/GED and BLS, and comes with PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental benefits.

Employer: Athletico

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000–$100,000/year

Outpatient PT role with a big focus on growth: CE allowance, 5 CEU PTO days, mentorship, residency reimbursement, student loan help (eligible clinicians), and day‑one medical benefits. Uses AI scribe tools so you can spend more time with patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.