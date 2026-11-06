undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Edmond
🏥 Edmond Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $100K+
9 days ago
Edmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to in‑home care and vet clinics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant PRN
- Employer: SynergenX Health (Low T Center)
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: PRN / Part-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Work with an upbeat team focused on hormone therapy, weight management, sleep apnea, and overall wellness. Includes two full weeks of paid training, a fast‑paced clinic setting, and regular daytime hours with some Saturdays.
RN WO - IMC Stepdown (Weekends Only, Day Shift)
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health Edmond
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time, weekends only, days
- Salary: Not listed
Care for intermediate/stepdown patients at Oklahoma’s largest not‑for‑profit health system. Role includes full RN scope, mentorship opportunities, and access to front‑loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.
Pharmacist - Inpatient (Night Shift)
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health Edmond Hospital
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital pharmacist role handling verification, compounding, emergency cart readiness, and medication therapy consults. Requires Oklahoma Pharmacy license and annual CE; comes with big‑system benefits and support.
Registered Behavior Technician | In-home RBT Edmond
- Employer: The Treetop ABA Therapy
- Location: Edmond, OK (in-home)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19–$26/hour (experience-based)
Provide one‑on‑one ABA therapy to children with autism in their homes. Standout perks include PTO starting Day 1, same‑day pay (DailyPay), paid training, health benefits (30+ hrs/week), 401(k) with match, and clear paths to BCBA/lead roles.
Histology Technician (Night Shift)
- Employer: Heartland Pathology Consultants
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time, nights (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $20–$40/hour, DOE
Handle surgical specimen processing, embedding, microtomy, staining, and cytology slide prep. Offers 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and more, with either HT(ASCP) or 2+ years of histology experience accepted.
Veterinary Assistant / CSR
- Employer: Neighborhood Veterinary Services
- Location: Edmond, OK (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $11.50–$14.50/hour
Split your time between front desk and hands‑on pet care in a locally owned clinic. Great fit if you love animals and people; includes employee discounts, flexible schedule, PTO, and uniform allowance.
Clinical Support Assistant – Med/Surg, Full-Time Days
- Employer: OU Health
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level patient care role under RN supervision—vitals, blood glucose checks, specimen collection, basic procedures, and transport. Requires HS diploma/GED and BLS, and comes with PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental benefits.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Athletico
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,000–$100,000/year
Outpatient PT role with a big focus on growth: CE allowance, 5 CEU PTO days, mentorship, residency reimbursement, student loan help (eligible clinicians), and day‑one medical benefits. Uses AI scribe tools so you can spend more time with patients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.