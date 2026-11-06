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Edmond
🛒 Edmond Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Edmond’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from national brands and local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Customer Relations Representative – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Jennifer Lowder – State Farm Insurance Agent
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000 – $55,000 per year
- Why it’s interesting: Office-based role focused on helping clients with insurance questions, resolving issues, and keeping accounts updated. Comes with paid time off, performance bonuses, and room to advance if you’re driven and sales-minded.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00 per hour
- Why it’s interesting: Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customers happy when managers are off-site. Part-time but eligible for benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and discounts, with an application window open through 01/04/2027.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Club Car Wash
- Location: Edmond, OK (182nd & Portland)
- Type: Full-time and part-time options (weekend availability preferred)
- Salary: Not listed (includes commissions and competitive pay)
- Why it’s interesting: Outdoor/indoor role where you talk with customers about memberships and promos while keeping the wash running smoothly. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, training, commissions, and benefits + 401(k) for full-time.
Car Wash Attendant
- Employer: Club Car Wash
- Location: Edmond, OK (182nd & Portland)
- Type: Full-time and part-time options (weekend availability preferred)
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay and commissions)
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on, active job helping guide cars, keeping the site clean, and making sure every wash is a good experience. Comes with flexible schedules, PTO from day one, training, benefits for full-time, and 401(k) options.
Meatwrapper
- Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Grocery store role where you wrap, label, and stock meat, help customers at the counter, and keep displays fresh. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with company contribution, discounts, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.