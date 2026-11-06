🛒 Edmond Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Edmond’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from national brands and local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jennifer Lowder – State Farm Insurance Agent

Jennifer Lowder – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $55,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Office-based role focused on helping clients with insurance questions, resolving issues, and keeping accounts updated. Comes with paid time off, performance bonuses, and room to advance if you’re driven and sales-minded.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customers happy when managers are off-site. Part-time but eligible for benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and discounts, with an application window open through 01/04/2027.

Employer: Club Car Wash

Location: Edmond, OK (182nd & Portland)

Type: Full-time and part-time options (weekend availability preferred)

Full-time and part-time options (weekend availability preferred) Salary: Not listed (includes commissions and competitive pay )

Not listed (includes and ) Why it’s interesting: Outdoor/indoor role where you talk with customers about memberships and promos while keeping the wash running smoothly. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, training, commissions, and benefits + 401(k) for full-time.

Employer: Club Car Wash

Location: Edmond, OK (182nd & Portland)

Type: Full-time and part-time options (weekend availability preferred)

Full-time and part-time options (weekend availability preferred) Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay and commissions )

Not listed (includes and ) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on, active job helping guide cars, keeping the site clean, and making sure every wash is a good experience. Comes with flexible schedules, PTO from day one, training, benefits for full-time, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Grocery store role where you wrap, label, and stock meat, help customers at the counter, and keep displays fresh. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with company contribution, discounts, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.