🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Edmond, OK

Edmond has some very special cats looking for loving homes right now. All of them are already vetted and ready to move in with their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Edmond Animal Services

Phone: (405) 216-7615

Adoption fee: $25 (with approved application)

(with approved application) Health: Age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, spayed; cats over 4 months are tested negative for FeLV/FIV

Age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, spayed; cats over 4 months are tested negative for Notes: Shelter is open for adoptions six days a week (closed on 11 major holidays).

👉 Meet MYSTIC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Edmond Animal Services

Phone: (405) 216-7615

Adoption fee: $25 (with approved application)

(with approved application) Health: Age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, spayed; cats over 4 months are tested negative for FeLV/FIV

Age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, spayed; cats over 4 months are tested negative for Notes: Adoptions available six days a week (closed on 11 major holidays).

👉 Meet PEBBLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Snowshoe Siamese mix

Snowshoe Siamese mix Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter/Rescue: All Paws Rescue (Edmond, OK)

(Edmond, OK) Source: adoptapet listing

adoptapet listing Personality: Very affectionate and people-oriented; loves to curl up in a lap and be near his humans

Very affectionate and people-oriented; loves to curl up in a lap and be near his humans Background: Returned to rescue after being found in poor condition; has had bladder stone surgery and recovery, and is now feeling better and ready for a forever home.

👉 Meet Dodger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese/Snowshoe mix

Siamese/Snowshoe mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Edmond, OK)

Personality: Very playful, energetic, loves chasing moving toys

Very playful, energetic, loves chasing moving toys Background: Bonded brother to Syriah from the same litter; both are described as sweet, playful, well-behaved, and known to sleep at your feet and cuddle together.

👉 Meet Silas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Edmond, OK, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed shelter or click through to their pages to learn more, visit in person, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.