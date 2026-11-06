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🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Edmond, OK
Edmond has some very special cats looking for loving homes right now. All of them are already vetted and ready to move in with their new families.
MYSTIC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Edmond Animal Services
- Phone: (405) 216-7615
- Adoption fee: $25 (with approved application)
- Health: Age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, spayed; cats over 4 months are tested negative for FeLV/FIV
- Notes: Shelter is open for adoptions six days a week (closed on 11 major holidays).
👉 Meet MYSTIC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEBBLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Edmond Animal Services
- Phone: (405) 216-7615
- Adoption fee: $25 (with approved application)
- Health: Age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, spayed; cats over 4 months are tested negative for FeLV/FIV
- Notes: Adoptions available six days a week (closed on 11 major holidays).
👉 Meet PEBBLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dodger
- Breed: Snowshoe Siamese mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter/Rescue: All Paws Rescue (Edmond, OK)
- Source: adoptapet listing
- Personality: Very affectionate and people-oriented; loves to curl up in a lap and be near his humans
- Background: Returned to rescue after being found in poor condition; has had bladder stone surgery and recovery, and is now feeling better and ready for a forever home.
👉 Meet Dodger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silas
- Breed: Siamese/Snowshoe mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Edmond, OK)
- Personality: Very playful, energetic, loves chasing moving toys
- Background: Bonded brother to Syriah from the same litter; both are described as sweet, playful, well-behaved, and known to sleep at your feet and cuddle together.
👉 Meet Silas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Edmond, OK, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed shelter or click through to their pages to learn more, visit in person, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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