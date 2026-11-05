🏭 Edmond Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Edmond’s warehouse and production scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles open. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family-owned warehouse (name not listed)

Family-owned warehouse (name not listed) Location: Edmond, OK

Salary: From $14.00/hour

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm)

Load/unload shipments, help with inventory, and keep the warehouse clean and organized. Training (including forklift) is provided, with paid lunch, PTO, and chances for overtime and advancement in a family-owned setting.

Employer: Lineage

Location: Edmond, OK

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 4:00am–4:00pm

Work in cold or dry storage moving, wrapping, and labeling products and pallets. This role offers medical, dental, life & disability, 401(k), PTO, annual bonus eligibility, and at least 7 paid holidays, plus a clear path to grow within Lineage.

Employer: Pelco Products, Inc.

Location: Edmond, OK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm

Coordinate day-to-day work in a production area, assign tasks, track output, and support safety and quality. Good fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, like leading a team, and want experience with Lean/ISO 9001 and ERP systems.

Employer: ACCO

Location: Edmond, OK

Salary: $17–$21/hour (based on experience)

Type: Full-time

Prepare orders, order materials, check in equipment, and load/unload trucks. Offers health insurance and a retirement plan; HVAC experience is a plus. You can call 405-330-0535 or apply in person at 448 NE 144th Place.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—getting your foot in the door can lead to better shifts and roles later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.