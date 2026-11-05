🤝 Edmond OK Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Edmond’s care and counseling scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to licensed case management. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people in real, everyday ways.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. Good fit if you’re patient and caring, want meaningful work, and can help with daily living, personal care, and community activities.

Employer: Inneractions IOP (LA Detox/Valley Recovery Centers)

(LA Detox/Valley Recovery Centers) Location: Hybrid – Edmond, OK 73013

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC) role with a mix of in-person and remote work, serving clients in an intensive outpatient program. You’ll handle treatment planning, care coordination, referrals, and documentation for people in substance use and mental health recovery.

Employer: Touchmark at Coffee Creek

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Plan and run activities for seniors in a full-service retirement community, from exercise and outings to holiday events. Great if you’re creative, organized, and enjoy building relationships with older adults, including residents living with dementia.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.