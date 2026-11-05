🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Edmond — Useful Home Items & More

Here are a few free items your neighbors in Edmond are offering right now. If something fits your needs, reach out quickly before it’s gone.

Item: Adult diapers, size XL

Condition: Not stated (came from a house clean-out)

Location: W Danforth Rd, Edmond, OK (exact address shared by DM)

Source: nextdoor.com

These adult diapers (XL) are sitting out on the neighbor’s porch for free. The poster says they are available today and came from cleaning a house. If you or a caregiver can use them, send a direct message through Nextdoor to get the exact address and pick-up details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted plant pots (including Monrovia brand)

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sherwood, Edmond, OK

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Sherwood is giving away a collection of plant pots in different sizes and colors. Some are Monrovia brand, which are sturdy nursery-style pots. These are great if you’re starting a garden, repotting houseplants, or need extra containers for outdoor plants.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Edmond tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.