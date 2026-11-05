📢 New tru by Hilton hotel breaks ground in Edmond

📢 New tru by Hilton hotel coming to Edmond

A new tru by Hilton hotel is officially under construction in Edmond.

The city and project partners held a groundbreaking for the 98-room hotel at 2865 Progressive Drive, near Legacy at Covell. This is Edmond’s first new hotel since 2018 and will be the city’s 14th hotel and second largest.

Key details:

$17 million direct investment

direct investment Developed by Winedown LLC , financed by Arvest Bank , in partnership with Hilton

, financed by , in partnership with Expected to create 25–30 new jobs

Planned opening: early 2028

Projected to bring 30,000–45,000 guests a year and at least $8.25 million in added economic impact

The hotel will offer breakfast, happy hour, and snacks and will support nearby restaurants, shops, and attractions as part of the growing Legacy at Covell area.

Learn more about Edmond tourism and hotel options at VisitEdmondOK.com.