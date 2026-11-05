🚔 Edmond Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Openings, Night Shifts & Benefits

Edmond has a steady need for people who can keep workplaces and hospitals safe. If you like helping others and staying calm under pressure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour + weekly pay

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

You’ll drive patrols around a food and beverage site, check access points, and help deter incidents with a strong visible presence. Good fit if you like night shifts, staying active, and want paid training, career growth options, and access to medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits. A valid driver’s license and high school diploma or GED are required.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Edmond, OK (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Full-time (32+ hours/week for full benefits)

Pay: Not listed

This role focuses on fire, safety, and security for coworkers, patients, and visitors at a Mercy facility. You’ll help keep the hospital environment safe while working with a mission-driven healthcare team. Requires a high school diploma, valid driver’s license, and public safety/security licensure (within 30 days), with a 16-hour basic course within 90 days. Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement from day one for eligible team members.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.