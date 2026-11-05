📋 Edmond Admin Jobs With Multiple Openings & Up to $25/hr

Edmond has a few solid admin roles open right now, especially if you like supporting leaders and working with clients.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if they fit what you want.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support financial advisors with client service and back-office work. You’ll handle client questions, process account paperwork, keep records organized, and help with scheduling and basic marketing tasks.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the daily operations of a financial office and be a main point of contact for clients. This role is ideal if you’re detail-focused, like structure, and are comfortable working with sensitive documents in a regulated setting.

Employer: PERFEQTA

Location: Edmond, OK (in person)

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 25–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $19.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), retirement plan, paid time off, employee discount, employee assistance program, flexible schedule, life insurance

Be the CEO’s right hand for both business and personal life. You’ll manage their calendar and inbox, join client meetings, plan travel and events, handle some household tasks, and use AI tools daily to draft emails, summarize info, and keep things running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.