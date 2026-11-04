🎓 Edmond Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Coaching Roles

Edmond has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood to college athletics. If you like working with students, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: University of Central Oklahoma

University of Central Oklahoma Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, 10-month, salaried, exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead all aspects of UCO’s intercollegiate football program, with about 70% coaching/teaching and 30% administrative duties. You’ll handle recruiting, budgeting, staff supervision, academic support, travel, and compliance while setting the vision for the program.

Employer: Deer Creek School District

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time (split shift)

Shift Hours: 6:15–9:00 a.m. and 3:15–6:00 p.m.

Support school-age kids before and after school in a safe, fun, and structured setting. Great for someone patient and reliable who enjoys crafts, games, and helping kids with routines in a team-focused environment.

Employer: Deer Creek School District

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Work closely with a certified teacher to support students with behavioral needs. You’ll help run interventions, collect data, assist with classroom management, and support students in both instructional and non-instructional settings.

Employer: The Learning Experience

Location: Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Benefits (listed): Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off, free uniforms, employee discounts

Lead your own early childhood classroom, guiding infants through Pre-K with a set curriculum and strong family communication. This role is ideal if you have childcare or preschool experience and want to take charge of lesson plans, routines, and mentoring assistant teachers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—schools and centers often post similar roles throughout the year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.