Edison’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support to advanced clinical roles. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Astera Cancer Care

Astera Cancer Care Location: Edison, NJ (travel to other NJ sites as needed)

(travel to other NJ sites as needed) Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Pay: $40–$60/hour

Oncology/hematology RN role with chemo administration, symptom management, and phone triage in an outpatient cancer setting. Great fit if you’re chemo-certified and want flexible hours plus strong benefits for per diem staff.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Minimum Pay: $92,144/year

PT role covering inpatient and/or outpatient, focused on evaluations, treatment planning, and evidence-based interventions. Good for PTs who like variety, interdisciplinary teamwork, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Minimum Pay: $86,569.60/year

Outpatient behavioral health role doing assessments, individual/group therapy, and case management; substance use experience preferred. Ideal if you’re an LCSW, LPC, or MFT with at least two years post-licensure.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Minimum Pay: $38.27/hour

Home- and community-based work using ABA with children under age three and their families. Great if you have early intervention and autism experience and want flexible, field-based hours.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Part-Time, Days, On-Call Rotation

Minimum Pay: $19.04/hour

Support the OR by transporting patients, stocking supplies, cleaning rooms, and handling equipment; BLS required within 60 days. Solid entry into hospital work if you have a high school diploma and want part-time hours with benefits.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Minimum Pay: $23.68/hour

Front- and back-office CMA role in a primary care practice: vitals, EKGs, basic testing, rooming patients, and clerical support. Good for certified MAs who like a fast-paced clinic and steady daytime schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.