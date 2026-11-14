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🔧 Edison NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Edison has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like keeping buildings and outdoor spaces in top shape.
Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring in Edison, NJ:
Environmental Aide Team Lead – Full Time, Evening
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift
- Pay: Minimum $17.57/hour
Lead a small team that keeps hospital areas clean and safe. You’ll monitor staff logs and performance, act as a go-between for floors and the call center, and jump in on housekeeping tasks like mopping, trash, and discharge cleaning when needed.
HVAC Technician
- Employer: Synergy3 Home Solutions
- Location: Edison, NJ (field-based residential work)
- Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday
- Pay: Around $25/hour, based on experience
Service and maintain residential HVAC systems, with some light plumbing and electrical work. This role comes with a $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced techs, plus a company vehicle and tools provided.
Landscape Crew Member
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $18–$22/hour
Hands-on outdoor job doing mowing, edging, weed-whacking, and cleanup to keep grounds looking sharp. Good fit if you’re comfortable with landscaping equipment and like working outside with a crew.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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