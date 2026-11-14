Edison’s legal market is busy right now, with options from support roles to senior attorneys. If you’re in law and want your next move close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a full-service NJ law firm)

Jobot (for a full-service NJ law firm) Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $155,000 per year

Plaintiff-side role on major mass tort and class action cases (pharma, medical device, toxic exposure). About 2–4 years’ experience is ideal, especially if you’re moving from insurance defense and want high-impact litigation with real mentorship and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Stealth (well-established law firm)

(well-established law firm) Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year + bonus

Hands-on family law work: divorce, custody, support, domestic violence, and settlement agreements. You’ll manage filings in NJ eCourts, organize financials and discovery, and support attorneys at hearings and mediations, with a busy caseload and room to grow.

Employer: W3Global (recruiting for a full-service corporate firm)

(recruiting for a full-service corporate firm) Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time, Partner-level

Salary: Not listed (requires $650K+ portable book of business)

Lead domestic and cross-border M&A deals for middle-market clients, run deal teams, and drive business development. Best for a 10+ year M&A lawyer who wants a partner-driven, entrepreneurial platform and direct client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—firms often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.