Edison is hot right now for sales pros, from entry-level reps to seasoned closers. If you like building relationships and chasing big commissions, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vault Roofing

Vault Roofing Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Full-time (W-2) Salary: $125,000 – $250,000+/year (base training pay + uncapped commission)

This is a high-earning residential roofing sales role with company-provided appointments (no cold calling or door knocking), paid training, benefits, and clear paths to advance. Great fit if you’re money-motivated, tech-comfortable, and ready to work a structured schedule including Saturdays.

Employer: Direct Traffic Solutions (DTS)

Location: Edison, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM Compensation: Base salary + uncapped commission (benefits + 401(k) match)

Veteran-owned 3PL looking for a B2B hunter to build pipeline, prospect, and close new freight customers. You’ll own outbound outreach, manage a CRM, and grow with a fast-scaling logistics team; 2+ years B2B sales (logistics a plus) is expected.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role not repeated.)

Employer: Hibu

Location: Edison, NJ area (hybrid: remote + in-field)

(hybrid: remote + in-field) Type: Full-time, outside sales

Full-time, outside sales Compensation: Base salary + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE $90,000–$100,000

Perfect for new or recent grads who want to break into digital marketing sales (websites, SEO, social ads). You’ll get 12 weeks of structured training and field coaching, a people-first culture, full benefits, and a clear path into higher-level sales or leadership.

Employer: Not listed (security/low-voltage integrator)

Not listed (security/low-voltage integrator) Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time, business development

Full-time, business development Salary: Not stated (targeting reps who’ve built $1M+ in annual sales)

Senior-level role selling enterprise security/access control solutions for an award-winning integrator. Ideal if you already sell in this space, manage complex projects, and want more autonomy, strong operational support, and a territory where you can grow a high-value book of business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings or flexible details you can discuss with the recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.