Edison’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $5.62/hr + tips (at least minimum wage guaranteed)

Why it’s appealing: Front-of-house role greeting and seating guests, no experience needed—just a friendly, outgoing personality. Offers health care benefits, flexible hours, meal discounts, and training with real advancement paths.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hr + extra $2/hr for some late shifts

Why it’s appealing: Lead a team in a busy, growing brand while managing service, safety, and quality. Comes with weekly pay, performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, commuter benefits, and meal discounts.

Employer: L7 Salon

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: In-person (schedule not stated)

In-person (schedule not stated) Pay: $18–$50/hr

Why it’s appealing: Hands-on beauty role helping clients feel their best, with chances to work on curly cuts, color, extensions, waxing, lashes, and more. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule for licensed cosmetologists who want to grow their skills.

Employer: Triple T Hospitality / Tommy's Tavern + Tap

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Not listed (restaurant management role)

Not listed (restaurant management role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: High-energy restaurant leadership role where you’ll coach front- and back-of-house teams, handle scheduling, uphold service and safety standards, and help drive sales. Best for folks with 2–5 years of high-volume, full-service management experience who want to grow.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.