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🛒 Edison NJ Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Edison’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big brands and local spots hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Retail Sales Consultant – Menlo Park Mall (Full Time)
- Employer: SWAROVSKI
- Location: Edison, NJ (Menlo Park Mall)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour + sales incentive bonus program
Work with an iconic fashion and design brand, helping shoppers pick out jewelry and gifts while hitting sales goals. This role is great if you love style, storytelling with customers, and want career growth into roles like Store Manager, Trainer, or Visual Merchandiser.
Retail Sales Consultant – Connectivity & Internet
- Employer: Optimum
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33,696 – $55,357/year (starting range, based on experience)
Help customers choose internet, TV, and mobile services while earning solid commission in a high-energy sales environment. Good fit if you have at least a year of retail experience, like tech, and don’t mind weekends and being on your feet.
Weekday Team Player – Children’s Spa & Events
- Employer: Celine's Spa & Events
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.48 – $17.00/hour
Join a kids’ spa and events shop, greeting families, helping with activities, and keeping the space tidy. Perfect if you’re dependable, enjoy working with children, and can do weekday afternoons/evenings plus some Saturdays, with an employee discount and flexible schedule.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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