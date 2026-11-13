Edison has some solid driving and delivery jobs right now, from seasonal helper work to steady full-time routes. If you like staying active and being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active outdoors. Flexible day-to-day schedule (Mon–Sat, including holidays), no driving the truck, and no experience needed.

Employer: Glantz

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $1,000 sign-on bonus)

Drive a 24-foot box truck on a set route, deliver orders, and help in the warehouse when you’re not on the road. Comes with full-time benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Edison, NJ

Type: In-person, other/unspecified schedule

Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week

Experienced tow truck drivers (3+ years) can earn steady weekly pay handling tows, roadside calls, and accident recovery. Expect flexible hours, including nights and weekends, and regular interaction with customers and local agencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.