🍽️ Edison NJ Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Edison’s food scene is busy and growing, from healthcare kitchens to dessert shops and bubble tea chains. Here are a few solid roles hiring now, from entry-level to regional leadership.

Employer: AristaCare Health Services

AristaCare Health Services Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen at a healthcare facility by prepping and serving meals and keeping the serving area clean. High school diploma (or equivalent) is required; healthcare dietary experience is a plus but not required. Offers competitive rates, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Location: Based in Edison, NJ (travel across Pennsylvania region)

Based in (travel across Pennsylvania region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting from USD $95,000+ (final offer depends on experience and other factors)

Lead multi-location bubble tea shops, overseeing operations, sales, staffing, and training. Needs 5+ years restaurant operations and 2+ years multi-unit management, plus your own vehicle and willingness to travel 100%. Includes health, dental, vision, and performance-based bonus.

Employer: Crispy Cones

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00/hour + tips

Serve soft-serve cones, bake cones, and keep the shop clean in a fun, fast-paced dessert spot. Must be 18+ and able to work late-night closing shifts on weekdays and weekends. Offers flexible schedules, employee discount, free ice cream each shift, and potential to move up to Shift Lead.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.