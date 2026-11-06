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Edison
🚚 Edison, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Edison’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these roles are worth a look.
Storeroom Attendant – Integrated Supply
- Employer: Vallen USA
- Location: Edison, NJ (on-site at a customer location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$22.00/hour
- Handle receiving, stocking, issuing, and cycle counting of inventory while keeping the storeroom clean and organized. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays) and room to grow in a large supply-chain company.
Area Manager II
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$90,900/year (base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs)
- Lead a team of hourly associates in an Amazon operations site, focusing on safety, quality, and on-time delivery. Good fit if you have 2+ years of people management experience and can work flexible shifts, including nights and weekends.
Senior Customs Brokerage (CHB) Coordinator
- Employer: Mohawk Global
- Location: Edison, NJ (office and/or home office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly rate is a general guideline only; final pay depends on experience, location, and other factors (no exact range listed).
- Senior-level customs role managing complex import entries from start to finish, working with clients, U.S. Customs, and partner agencies. Great for experienced customs pros who want more ownership, mentoring responsibilities, and a stable office-based logistics career.
Warehouse Customer Service Team Lead
- Employer: FGO DELIVERS LLC / GEODIS
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Likely full-time (listed as “other” in posting)
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead a small customer service team supporting warehouse operations—tracking freight in WMS systems, handling customer issues, and coordinating with transportation. GEODIS highlights fair pay, early access to earnings, telemedicine from day one, paid time off, and strong promotion opportunities.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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