🚚 Edison, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Edison’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vallen USA

Vallen USA Location: Edison, NJ (on-site at a customer location)

(on-site at a customer location) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$22.00/hour

Handle receiving, stocking, issuing, and cycle counting of inventory while keeping the storeroom clean and organized. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays) and room to grow in a large supply-chain company.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,900/year (base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs)

(base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs) Lead a team of hourly associates in an Amazon operations site, focusing on safety, quality, and on-time delivery. Good fit if you have 2+ years of people management experience and can work flexible shifts, including nights and weekends.

Employer: Mohawk Global

Location: Edison, NJ (office and/or home office)

(office and/or home office) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly rate is a general guideline only ; final pay depends on experience, location, and other factors (no exact range listed).

Hourly rate is a ; final pay depends on experience, location, and other factors (no exact range listed). Senior-level customs role managing complex import entries from start to finish, working with clients, U.S. Customs, and partner agencies. Great for experienced customs pros who want more ownership, mentoring responsibilities, and a stable office-based logistics career.

Employer: FGO DELIVERS LLC / GEODIS

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Likely full-time (listed as “other” in posting)

Likely (listed as “other” in posting) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead a small customer service team supporting warehouse operations—tracking freight in WMS systems, handling customer issues, and coordinating with transportation. GEODIS highlights fair pay, early access to earnings, telemedicine from day one, paid time off, and strong promotion opportunities.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.