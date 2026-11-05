🚌 Edison, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Edison’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road or working with trucks. Here are a few transportation roles hiring now, from hands-on shop work to local delivery routes.

Employer: HiredChina

HiredChina Location: Edison, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $3,000 – $5,000 per month

Hands-on role doing daily inspections, preventive maintenance, and basic repairs on diesel trucks and trailers. Good fit if you have 1+ year working on diesel or commercial vehicles and like troubleshooting brakes, tires, electrical, and air systems.

Employer: Delaware Valley Floral Group

Location: Edison, NJ (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range noted in posting (exact amount not listed)

Drive a 16-foot refrigerated box truck delivering fresh flowers around the tri-state area. Monday–Friday with some Saturdays, 3:00 AM start, solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and quarterly safety bonus potential.

Employer: Everon Logistics

Location: 8 B Court S, Edison, NJ 08817

Type: Full-time (some part-time options)

Pay: From $24.75/hour

Deliver packages in a company vehicle with no CDL needed. Shifts run about 11 AM–9 PM, with paid training, overtime, health benefits, PTO, and a 401(k). Great if you want steady hours and like working independently on the road.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.