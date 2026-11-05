🚚 Edison, NJ Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple On-Site Roles

Edison’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy, and a few solid on-site roles are open right now. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half (hiring for a client)

Robert Half (hiring for a client) Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Paid time off, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) (for contract/temporary professionals via Robert Half)

Lead day-to-day product catalog operations, from product setup and pricing updates to data quality and system integrations (PIM, ERP, eCommerce). This role is a good fit if you have 5+ years in catalog, data, or supply chain operations and want to manage a team and improve processes across merchandising, marketing, supply chain, IT, and sales.

Employer: Northside Imports INC

Location: 835 New Durham Road, Edison, NJ 08817

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Benefits (after 60 days): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 50% match, PTO, life insurance, employee discount, referral program, flexible schedule

Pick and stage auto parts orders using a warehouse management system, pallet jacks, and reach trucks. Great if you have warehouse/order picking experience, can lift heavy items, and want a steady weekday schedule. Walk-in applicants accepted; no phone calls.

Employer: HiredChina (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Edison, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: $70,000–$90,000 per year

Run daily container drayage and fleet operations, including dispatch, driver coordination, port pickups/returns, and DOT/FMCSA compliance. This is for someone with direct, hands-on port drayage experience at a trucking company who can handle driver management, port issues, and maintenance planning as the business grows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Edison’s logistics scene moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.