📣 Edison, NJ Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Edison’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level retail campaigns to high-earning B2B roles. Here are several solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Edison, NJ (hybrid: home office + in-field)

(hybrid: home office + in-field) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $63,000 + uncapped commission & bonuses; Year 1 on-target earnings ~$100,000–$120,000

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local businesses in a field sales role. Comes with best-in-class training, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, and a clear path into leadership or advanced sales.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Edison, NJ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00/hour + overtime at 1.5x ($37.50/hour), 40+ hours/week

Host live Pokemon card pack openings on TikTok, keep viewers engaged, and drive sales through fun, fast-paced streams. Great fit if you know Pokemon sets, rarities, and card values and enjoy talking on camera.

Employer: Garden State AGNC

Location: Piscataway, NJ (on-site, local to Edison area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay + uncapped commission + weekly bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Work inside retail locations to promote national brands, talk with customers, and help run in-store marketing campaigns. No experience needed; they provide paid, hands-on training and clear growth paths into leadership.

Employer: Amplyfy

Location: Edison, NJ (on-site in partnered retailers)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay with uncapped commission (exact amount not listed)

Represent client brands inside retail stores, engage shoppers face-to-face, and help run promotional campaigns that boost sales. Good option if you’re outgoing, want direct customer contact, and like being rewarded for performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can always use the interview practice and see what offers come in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.