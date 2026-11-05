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📣 Edison, NJ Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Edison’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level retail campaigns to high-earning B2B roles. Here are several solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.
Account Executive - B2B (Outside Sales)
- Employer: Hibu
- Location: Edison, NJ (hybrid: home office + in-field)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $63,000 + uncapped commission & bonuses; Year 1 on-target earnings ~$100,000–$120,000
Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local businesses in a field sales role. Comes with best-in-class training, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, and a clear path into leadership or advanced sales.
LIVE STREAM SALES HOST (Pokemon TCG) – TikTok
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Edison, NJ (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $25.00/hour + overtime at 1.5x ($37.50/hour), 40+ hours/week
Host live Pokemon card pack openings on TikTok, keep viewers engaged, and drive sales through fun, fast-paced streams. Great fit if you know Pokemon sets, rarities, and card values and enjoy talking on camera.
Marketing Campaign Representative – Entry Level
- Employer: Garden State AGNC
- Location: Piscataway, NJ (on-site, local to Edison area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base pay + uncapped commission + weekly bonus potential (exact amount not listed)
Work inside retail locations to promote national brands, talk with customers, and help run in-store marketing campaigns. No experience needed; they provide paid, hands-on training and clear growth paths into leadership.
Product Marketing and Sales Representative – Entry Level
- Employer: Amplyfy
- Location: Edison, NJ (on-site in partnered retailers)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay with uncapped commission (exact amount not listed)
Represent client brands inside retail stores, engage shoppers face-to-face, and help run promotional campaigns that boost sales. Good option if you’re outgoing, want direct customer contact, and like being rewarded for performance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can always use the interview practice and see what offers come in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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