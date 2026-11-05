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Edison
🏥 Edison, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Leadership Openings
2 days ago
Edison’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially around JFK University Medical Center and local rehab and fitness spots. If you’re a nurse, APN, or health pro, there are several solid roles with clear pay and growth paths.
Registered Nurse - Neuro Critical Care - F/T Nights
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour
This neuro critical care RN role is hands-on with complex patients, using evidence-based practice, bar-code med admin, and electronic documentation. Good fit if you have at least 6 months’ RN experience and want to deepen your critical care skills on nights.
Registered Nurse Case Healthstart Coordinator - Obstetrics
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ (Family Medicine Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum $38.27/hour
Lead prenatal and maternity care coordination for OB patients, from intake and education to referrals and follow-ups. Ideal for RNs with 1–2 years maternal/child experience who enjoy teaching, data, and team-based care.
Registered Nurse - Respiratory - F/T Nights
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour
Care for patients with complex respiratory needs while coordinating closely with physicians and support staff. Great for RNs who like high-acuity work, tech-enabled documentation, and night-shift differentials.
Nurse Manager - Capacity Management - F/T Days
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: Minimum $148,262.40/year
Oversee unit operations, staffing, budget, and quality 24/7 for capacity management. Best for BSN-prepared RNs with 3+ years’ RN experience and some leadership background who want a true management role.
Director, Infection Prevention
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum $148,262.40/year
Lead the hospital’s infection prevention program, surveillance, regulatory reporting, and education. You’ll need 5+ years in healthcare, 3+ years in infection prevention, a related bachelor’s, and CIC certification.
Registered Nurse - Post Partum - F/T Nights
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour
Support new moms and babies on a postpartum unit, from assessments to discharge teaching. Great for RNs with at least 6 months’ experience who love family-centered care and are working toward or open to a BSN.
NP - Neonatalogy
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ (JFKUMC NICU)
- Type: Full-time, mixed shifts (8/10/12 hrs, every 3rd weekend)
- Pay: Minimum $160,763.20/year
Advanced practice role in a NICU, managing high-risk newborns with a collaborative team. Requires APN license, RN license, board certification, ACLS, PALS, NRP, and neonatal experience (NNP preferred).
Perinatal Instructor - Per Diem Days
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Per diem, Days
- Pay: Minimum $38.27/hour
Teach childbirth and newborn care classes to the community, using AV tools and structured curricula. Perfect for NJ RNs with 5+ years maternal-child experience and Certified Childbirth Educator credentials.
Registered Nurse (RN) – New Graduates Welcome
- Employer: AristaCare Health Services – Embassy Manor at Edison
- Location: 10 Brunswick Ave, Edison, NJ 08817
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive RN rates plus federal benefits up to $50,000 (CMS program)
Skilled nursing role open to new grads and experienced RNs/LPNs, with potential student loan repayment up to $40,000 and $10,000 stipend through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes initiative, plus AristaCare bonuses and full benefits.
Certified Personal Trainer
- Employer: LA Fitness
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Part-time/Other (25+ hrs/week, in person)
- Pay: $36–$42/hour
Coach clients one-on-one and in small groups, design safe workout plans, and support basic fitness sales and member service. Good fit if you hold a current training cert + CPR/first aid and want flexible hours with a free gym membership.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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