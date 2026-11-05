🏥 Edison, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Leadership Openings

Edison’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially around JFK University Medical Center and local rehab and fitness spots. If you’re a nurse, APN, or health pro, there are several solid roles with clear pay and growth paths.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

This neuro critical care RN role is hands-on with complex patients, using evidence-based practice, bar-code med admin, and electronic documentation. Good fit if you have at least 6 months’ RN experience and want to deepen your critical care skills on nights.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ (Family Medicine Center)

(Family Medicine Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $38.27/hour

Lead prenatal and maternity care coordination for OB patients, from intake and education to referrals and follow-ups. Ideal for RNs with 1–2 years maternal/child experience who enjoy teaching, data, and team-based care.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

Care for patients with complex respiratory needs while coordinating closely with physicians and support staff. Great for RNs who like high-acuity work, tech-enabled documentation, and night-shift differentials.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: Minimum $148,262.40/year

Oversee unit operations, staffing, budget, and quality 24/7 for capacity management. Best for BSN-prepared RNs with 3+ years’ RN experience and some leadership background who want a true management role.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $148,262.40/year

Lead the hospital’s infection prevention program, surveillance, regulatory reporting, and education. You’ll need 5+ years in healthcare, 3+ years in infection prevention, a related bachelor’s, and CIC certification.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

Support new moms and babies on a postpartum unit, from assessments to discharge teaching. Great for RNs with at least 6 months’ experience who love family-centered care and are working toward or open to a BSN.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ (JFKUMC NICU)

Type: Full-time, mixed shifts (8/10/12 hrs, every 3rd weekend)

Pay: Minimum $160,763.20/year

Advanced practice role in a NICU, managing high-risk newborns with a collaborative team. Requires APN license, RN license, board certification, ACLS, PALS, NRP, and neonatal experience (NNP preferred).

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Per diem, Days

Pay: Minimum $38.27/hour

Teach childbirth and newborn care classes to the community, using AV tools and structured curricula. Perfect for NJ RNs with 5+ years maternal-child experience and Certified Childbirth Educator credentials.

Employer: AristaCare Health Services – Embassy Manor at Edison

Location: 10 Brunswick Ave, Edison, NJ 08817

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive RN rates plus federal benefits up to $50,000 (CMS program)

Skilled nursing role open to new grads and experienced RNs/LPNs, with potential student loan repayment up to $40,000 and $10,000 stipend through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes initiative, plus AristaCare bonuses and full benefits.

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Part-time/Other (25+ hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $36–$42/hour

Coach clients one-on-one and in small groups, design safe workout plans, and support basic fitness sales and member service. Good fit if you hold a current training cert + CPR/first aid and want flexible hours with a free gym membership.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.