💰 Edison NJ Accounting Jobs – Multiple Roles from Junior to Senior

Edison has a nice mix of accounting roles right now, from hands-on junior work to senior fund accounting. Good moment to polish your resume and send a few quick applications.

Employer: Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Real Fruit Bubble Tea Location: Edison, NJ (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level accounting role where you’ll handle invoices, reconciliations, financial statements, and inventory, plus help with office admin. You’ll also jump in as a cashier/barista in the store when needed, so this is great if you like numbers but don’t want to sit at a desk all day.

Employer: Robert Half (staffing agency, client in Edison)

(staffing agency, client in Edison) Location: Edison, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role focused on month-end close, forecasting, budgeting, and customer billing. Good fit if you have 5+ years of experience and want to own key pieces of the close and support audits without committing to a permanent role yet.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Edison, NJ (hybrid – 3+ days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,820 – $89,200

Senior fund accounting role working with hedge funds, private equity, and closed-end funds. You’ll calculate NAVs, handle investor contributions/withdrawals, prepare financials, and support audits, with a strong benefits package (healthcare, 401(k), paid vacation, parental leave, and more).

If any of these sound close to what you want, open the links, skim the full details, and send an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.