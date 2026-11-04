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🏭 Edison, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Edison’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on production work or leading quality on big projects. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Edison, NJ.
Quality Control Supervisor – Environmental/Construction (DoD)
- Employer: ECC
- Location: Project site in Newark, NJ (listed under Edison)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,000–$104,000/year (targeted range for New Jersey)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead quality on Department of Defense environmental projects, work directly on site, and use your engineering, construction management, or environmental science background. Strong benefits include 100% company-paid family medical/dental, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and paid time off.
Warehouse Associate – HVAC Distribution
- Employer: Homans Associates (a Watsco company)
- Location: Edison, NJ – Edison Branch
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Monday–Friday schedule with steady warehouse work handling HVAC products from receiving to shipping. You’ll use barcode/RFID tech, operate material-handling equipment (like forklifts), and have room to grow in a large, established distribution network.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same Warehouse Associate role was removed to keep things clean.)
Assembler/Operator III – Production Cutting Area
- Employer: Springs Window Fashions
- Location: Edison, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on production role cutting and measuring fabric for custom window treatments. Good fit if you like working with machines, staying organized, watching quality, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good industrial roles in Edison tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.