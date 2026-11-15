Edinburg’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and free or discounted meals, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 1524 W University, Edinburg, TX 78539

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, lead the crew, and keep guests happy in a clean, fast-paced restaurant. This role comes with training, tuition help, wellness perks, and even on-demand daily pay for eligible team members.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 5300 El Bosque, Edinburg, TX 78542

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Shift Manager role at a different Edinburg Pizza Hut location, ideal if you want leadership experience and steady hours. You’ll train and supervise crew, watch food safety, and enjoy access to GED support, tuition assistance, and wellness programs if eligible.

Employer: Kokio Korean Fried Chicken / Kokiri Korean Bistro

Location: Edinburg, TX (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $7.25–$14.00 per hour (based on experience; then $2.13 + tips after training)

Serve Korean food, take orders, and handle payments in a fun, fast-paced bistro with room to grow. You can get flexible schedules, discounted/free meals, and PTO if eligible—no experience needed, just a great attitude.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.