Edinburg has some very special cats waiting for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few sweet felines from Palm Valley Animal Society who would love to be your new family member.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / Ivory

Cream / Ivory Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Location: Edinburg, TX

Edinburg, TX Contact: (956) 720-4563

Smudge is a tiny cream-colored kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting at the shelter.

👉 Meet Smudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Location: Edinburg, TX

Edinburg, TX Contact: (956) 720-4563

Felice is a young gray/blue kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home. Her adoption fee supports the shelter’s work and her medical care.

👉 Meet Felice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Location: Edinburg, TX

Edinburg, TX Contact: (956) 720-4563

Ivory is a beautiful adult tortoiseshell cat with a medium-length coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm, steady companion. Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring her home.

👉 Meet Ivory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Edinburg, TX, please consider visiting Palm Valley Animal Society or calling (956) 720-4563 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.