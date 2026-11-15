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🐱 Sweet Edinburg Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Edinburg has some very special cats waiting for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few sweet felines from Palm Valley Animal Society who would love to be your new family member.
Smudge
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream / Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Location: Edinburg, TX
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Smudge is a tiny cream-colored kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting at the shelter.
👉 Meet Smudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Location: Edinburg, TX
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Felice is a young gray/blue kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home. Her adoption fee supports the shelter’s work and her medical care.
👉 Meet Felice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivory
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Location: Edinburg, TX
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Ivory is a beautiful adult tortoiseshell cat with a medium-length coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm, steady companion. Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring her home.
👉 Meet Ivory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Edinburg, TX, please consider visiting Palm Valley Animal Society or calling (956) 720-4563 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.