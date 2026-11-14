So many sweet kittens in Edinburg are hoping today is the day they find a family. All of these babies are waiting at Palm Valley Animal Society and are ready to start life in a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Percy is a classic black-and-white kitten with that timeless tuxedo charm. If you’re looking for a young kitty to grow up with your family, Percy could be the one.

👉 Meet Percy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Sir Choo Choo is a fluffy gray baby with medium-length fur and a very royal name. He’s a young kitten who will do best with a family ready for playtime and gentle training.

👉 Meet Sir Choo Choo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue and Cream/Ivory

Gray/Blue and Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Tigress Hera has a soft mix of gray and cream that gives her a very special look. She’s still a baby and ready to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Tigress Hera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Horton is a bright orange kitten with that classic “orange cat” look. He’s young, curious, and ready to explore a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Horton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue and White

Gray/Blue and White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Sam-I-Am is a gray and white kitten with a fun, storybook name. He’s the perfect age to learn good habits and grow up as part of your family.

👉 Meet Sam-I-Am and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue and White

Gray/Blue and White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Lex Luger is another handsome gray and white baby, full of kitten energy and potential. He’s ready for a home that can give him playtime, patience, and love.

👉 Meet Lex Luger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

The Lorax is a striking orange kitten with a big name and a tiny body. He’s looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow into that name.

👉 Meet The Lorax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Yertle is a sleek black kitten with a shiny coat. She’s a young girl who will blossom with gentle handling and a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Yertle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society

Contact: (956) 720-4563

Optimus Prime is a bold orange kitten with a heroic name. He’s ready to transform your house into a home with a playful new friend.

👉 Meet Optimus Prime and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Edinburg, TX, please consider visiting Palm Valley Animal Society or calling (956) 720-4563 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.