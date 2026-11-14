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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Edinburg, TX
So many sweet kittens in Edinburg are hoping today is the day they find a family. All of these babies are waiting at Palm Valley Animal Society and are ready to start life in a loving home.
Percy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Percy is a classic black-and-white kitten with that timeless tuxedo charm. If you’re looking for a young kitty to grow up with your family, Percy could be the one.
👉 Meet Percy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sir Choo Choo
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Sir Choo Choo is a fluffy gray baby with medium-length fur and a very royal name. He’s a young kitten who will do best with a family ready for playtime and gentle training.
👉 Meet Sir Choo Choo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tigress Hera
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue and Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Tigress Hera has a soft mix of gray and cream that gives her a very special look. She’s still a baby and ready to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Tigress Hera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Horton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Horton is a bright orange kitten with that classic “orange cat” look. He’s young, curious, and ready to explore a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet Horton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sam-I-Am
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue and White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Sam-I-Am is a gray and white kitten with a fun, storybook name. He’s the perfect age to learn good habits and grow up as part of your family.
👉 Meet Sam-I-Am and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lex Luger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue and White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Lex Luger is another handsome gray and white baby, full of kitten energy and potential. He’s ready for a home that can give him playtime, patience, and love.
👉 Meet Lex Luger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
The Lorax
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
The Lorax is a striking orange kitten with a big name and a tiny body. He’s looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow into that name.
👉 Meet The Lorax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yertle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Yertle is a sleek black kitten with a shiny coat. She’s a young girl who will blossom with gentle handling and a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Yertle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Optimus Prime
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Palm Valley Animal Society
- Contact: (956) 720-4563
Optimus Prime is a bold orange kitten with a heroic name. He’s ready to transform your house into a home with a playful new friend.
👉 Meet Optimus Prime and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Edinburg, TX, please consider visiting Palm Valley Animal Society or calling (956) 720-4563 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.