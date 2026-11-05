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Edinburg
Chamber 2026 Awards Banquet Sold Out
7 days ago
The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce 2026 Annual Installation & Awards Banquet, themed An Evening in Color, is sold out for Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Region One Conference Center. The Chamber is recognizing Driscoll Children's Hospital and Payne Autogroup as Van Gogh Sponsors for their support of this community event.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Edinburg Chamber
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