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Edinburg
Heavy rain and flooding risk through the weekend
9 days ago
Rain chances will be high from Thursday night, November 5, 2026, through Friday, November 6, 2026, with another round of wide rain expected Saturday–Sunday, November 7–8, 2026 across the Rio Grande Valley. Rain totals of 2–4 inches are expected, with isolated spots seeing 5–7 inches, bringing a risk of isolated flooding this weekend. For weather updates, visit weather.gov/bro.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Edinburg
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