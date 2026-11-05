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Edinburg
Parent Roundtable Supports Edinburg CISD Planning
6 days ago
Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is working with its District Parent Roundtable, where one parent from each campus meets with district leaders to give input on district goals and the improvement plan. These regular talks are meant to improve communication, support teamwork, and make sure family views help shape the future of Edinburg CISD.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District
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