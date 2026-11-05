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Edinburg
Edinburg Police Officer Applications Close Nov. 6
5 days ago
The Edinburg Police Department is accepting applications from people interested in testing to become police officers. The deadline to apply is November 6, 2026. Apply here: https://t.co/IEucbP4W3j
This content is adapted from materials provided by Edinburg Police Department
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