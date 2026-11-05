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Edinburg

Edinburg Chamber 2026 Banquet Sold Out

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTsUO_1GnkdVAB00

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce 2026 Annual Installation & Awards Banquet, themed “An Evening in Color,” is sold out for Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Region One Conference Center. The Chamber is recognizing Commissioner Ellie Torres, Hacienda Ford, and Memorial Funeral Home as Van Gogh Sponsors for their support of this community event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Edinburg Chamber

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