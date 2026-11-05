🏥 Edinburg TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Edinburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home health groups all hiring. If you’re in scrubs or counseling, there are solid options close to home.

Employer: South Texas Health System

South Texas Health System Location: Edinburg, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work right in the OR, setting up the surgical suite and assisting the surgical team. Great fit if you’re a Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) with BLS who wants steady hospital work and is open to cross-training in other surgical areas.

Employer: Happy and Healthy Counseling, PLLC

Location: Edinburg, TX (Laredo-based practice, South Texas clients)

Type: Part-time, contracted, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Provide therapy for kids, teens, and adults using evidence-informed care, with options like EMDR and trauma-focused work. Ideal if you hold a Texas LPC license (or LPC-Associate with supervision) and want a role focused on ethical, culturally responsive mental health care.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Edinburg, TX (patient in McAllen, TX)

Type: Full-time, overnight (Mon–Fri, 11:00 PM–8:00 AM)

Salary: Not listed

One-on-one care in a home or school setting, focusing on GJ-tube care and seizure precautions. Good match if you’re an LVN or RN who likes steady nights, weekly pay, and the chance to build a close bond with one patient.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.