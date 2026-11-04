ECISD Seeks Alumni Stories for Spotlight Series

Edinburg CISD is highlighting alumni such as Dr. Adriana Saavedra-Simmons, a 2011 graduate of Johnny G. Economedes High School who studied at Brown University, earned her medical degree from the UTRGV School of Medicine, completed an internal medicine residency at Harvard’s Massachusetts General Hospital, and is now in an endocrinology fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, caring for patients with diabetes, obesity, and hormone-related conditions and planning to return to the Rio Grande Valley to serve her community. The district invites all ECISD graduates to share their own journeys, accomplishments, and community impact for the ECISD Alumni Spotlight. Submit your story here: ECISD Alumni Spotlight Form

This content is adapted from materials provided by Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District