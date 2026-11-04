🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Edinburg, TX

Edinburg’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring across cafes, travel stops, and fast-casual spots. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Edinburg, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the deli area stocked, clean, and welcoming for travelers while learning multiple stations. This role comes with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and health benefits after 30 days, plus on-the-job training if you’re new to food service.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Edinburg, TX

Type: Full-time (and part-time options listed)

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Work all stations—grill, prep, cashier—while serving fresh, made-by-hand food. Perks include tuition assistance, free meals, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, digital tips, and clear paths to move up (most managers started as crew).

Employer: Varco Franchise – Tropical Smoothie Café

Location: Edinburg, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.25 per hour + tips

Step into leadership by running shifts, helping open/close, and supporting the team during rushes. You’ll get flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and hands-on management experience in a fun, fast-paced café.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.