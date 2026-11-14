Edinboro has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box stores to a local bank. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #3253, 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Edinboro, PA 16412

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + potential $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Lead the Auto Care Center while customers shop in-store, with chances for advanced training and growth. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Edinboro, PA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, help customers find what they need, stock shelves, and sometimes work with pets and poultry. No experience required, and full-time and eligible part-time team members can access medical, dental, vision, life insurance, parental leave, and tuition help.

Employer: Marquette Savings Bank

Location: Edinboro, PA

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Bank teller-style role handling deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and customer questions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like steady office work, and want to build skills in banking and customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.