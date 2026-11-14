undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Edinboro Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Edinboro has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box stores to a local bank. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.
Auto Care Center Service Manager
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #3253, 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Edinboro, PA 16412
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + potential $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
Lead the Auto Care Center while customers shop in-store, with chances for advanced training and growth. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Team Member
- Employer: Tractor Supply Company
- Location: Edinboro, PA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, help customers find what they need, stock shelves, and sometimes work with pets and poultry. No experience required, and full-time and eligible part-time team members can access medical, dental, vision, life insurance, parental leave, and tuition help.
Part-Time Customer Care Representative
- Employer: Marquette Savings Bank
- Location: Edinboro, PA
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Bank teller-style role handling deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and customer questions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like steady office work, and want to build skills in banking and customer service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.