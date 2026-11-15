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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Minneapolis
Minneapolis has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a unique story and is ready to meet the right family.
Vernon D
- Breed: Rat Terrier / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue
- Adoption fee: $300
- Phone: (763) 355-3981
About Vernon D:
Vernon is a true retiree at heart. He’s not looking for hikes or high-energy adventures. Instead, he loves the simple joys: good food, tasty treats, affection, and top-tier lounging. When you first meet him, he may give a little bark to let you know he’s the boss, but underneath that is a relaxed gentleman who has “easy living” all figured out.
👉 Meet Vernon D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lila
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix ("super mutt")
- Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 37 lbs
- Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
About Lila:
Lila is an athletic, sleek "super mutt" with a big, loving personality. She’s deeply loyal and sweet-natured. She enjoys chasing tennis balls (and sometimes chewing them), and even “sings along” to the Jeopardy! theme and monthly weather sirens. Lila is also working on hand-signal commands and loves using her brain. After going through seven surgeries, her previous owner had to let her go, so she’s now looking for a new family to love.
👉 Meet Lila and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Athena D
- Breed: Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue
- Adoption fee: $600
- Phone: (763) 355-3981
About Athena D:
Athena is a cuddly little shadow who wants to be wherever her people are. She’ll follow you from room to room, stop when you stop, and curl up for snuggles when you sit. If she can’t reach you, she’ll give a small bark to remind you she’s there. She has a sweet mix of calm and playful energy, making her a lovely companion for someone ready to guide a growing pup.
👉 Meet Athena D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Minneapolis area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.