Minneapolis has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a unique story and is ready to meet the right family.

Breed: Rat Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Rat Terrier / Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue

Adoption fee: $300

Phone: (763) 355-3981

About Vernon D:

Vernon is a true retiree at heart. He’s not looking for hikes or high-energy adventures. Instead, he loves the simple joys: good food, tasty treats, affection, and top-tier lounging. When you first meet him, he may give a little bark to let you know he’s the boss, but underneath that is a relaxed gentleman who has “easy living” all figured out.

👉 Meet Vernon D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix ("super mutt")

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix ("super mutt") Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)

(about 4.5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 37 lbs

About 37 lbs Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue

About Lila:

Lila is an athletic, sleek "super mutt" with a big, loving personality. She’s deeply loyal and sweet-natured. She enjoys chasing tennis balls (and sometimes chewing them), and even “sings along” to the Jeopardy! theme and monthly weather sirens. Lila is also working on hand-signal commands and loves using her brain. After going through seven surgeries, her previous owner had to let her go, so she’s now looking for a new family to love.

👉 Meet Lila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue

Adoption fee: $600

Phone: (763) 355-3981

About Athena D:

Athena is a cuddly little shadow who wants to be wherever her people are. She’ll follow you from room to room, stop when you stop, and curl up for snuggles when you sit. If she can’t reach you, she’ll give a small bark to remind you she’s there. She has a sweet mix of calm and playful energy, making her a lovely companion for someone ready to guide a growing pup.

👉 Meet Athena D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Minneapolis area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.