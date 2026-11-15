Edina’s tech and healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for senior marketers who know SaaS, AI, and complex solutions. If you like building go‑to‑market plans and working across teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Creative Circle (healthcare client) Location: Edina, MN (hybrid, 3 days onsite ; also hiring in Irving, Chicago, Centennial)

(hybrid, ; also hiring in Irving, Chicago, Centennial) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own GTM strategy for enterprise SaaS, data, analytics, and AI products. You’ll lead launches, build messaging and personas, support sales enablement, and track adoption and pipeline impact. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in B2B SaaS product marketing and can turn complex tech into clear customer stories.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Creative Circle (healthcare client) Location: Edina, MN (hybrid, 3 days onsite ; also hiring in Irving, Chicago, Centennial)

(hybrid, ; also hiring in Irving, Chicago, Centennial) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead GTM and commercialization for complex solutions, services, and enterprise offerings. You’ll shape value props, build portfolios, create sales tools, and support demand gen for consulting- and services-led offerings, often with data, analytics, and AI. Best for marketers with 5+ years in solutions/services or portfolio marketing in a matrixed, consultative environment.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.