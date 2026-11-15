Edina’s retail scene is busy, especially around the mall. If you like fashion, travel gear, and helping people shop, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry)

Coach (Tapestry) Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00–$21.75/hour

Help keep a luxury accessories store running smoothly—ring up sales, keep the floor stocked, and welcome shoppers with friendly service. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are open to nights, weekends, and holidays; offers access to big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry)

Coach (Tapestry) Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$21.75/hour

Similar hands-on role in the same luxury brand, focused on POS checkout, stockroom work, and visual merchandising. Great if you know fashion trends, like a fast-paced store, and want steady hours during busy seasons and holidays, with access to the same strong benefits package.

Employer: TUMI

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time (20–29 hours/week)

Pay: Rate depends on experience (company notes competitive pay and incentives)

Lead on the sales floor for a premium travel and luggage brand, helping hit sales goals, coach teammates, and deliver high-end customer service. Comes with employee discount, PTO, 401(k) with match, training, and EAP, plus room to grow if you like the luxury retail world.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.