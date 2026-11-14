Edina’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from specialist roles to leadership tracks. If you’ve got accounting or payroll skills, there’s likely something here that fits.

Employer: Addison Group

Addison Group Location: Edina, MN (on-site, local MN/WI only)

(on-site, local MN/WI only) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$31.25/hour

Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

High-volume, full-cycle AP in a purchase order / 3-way match environment using NetSuite. Great fit if you’re strong in Excel, like detailed work, and want a role with clear processes and room to improve workflows.

Employer: Press Gold Group

Press Gold Group Location: Edina, MN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$75,000/year

Client-facing payroll role where you’re the main contact for assigned accounts, handling payroll processing, taxes, and HCM support (iSolved experience a plus). Good match if you have 3+ years payroll/tax experience and enjoy problem-solving and helping clients.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: Edina, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay (MN): $70,000–$140,000/year + potential bonus/equity

+ potential Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, professional development reimbursement

Lead a team providing fund accounting for hedge funds, private equity, and other investment products. Ideal if you have 5+ years accounting (2+ in financial markets), know US GAAP/IFRS, and want leadership responsibility plus exposure to complex investment reporting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.