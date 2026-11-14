Edina’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to in-home care. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Fairview Health Services

Fairview Health Services Location: Edina, MN (M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital)

(M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital) Type: Full-time, 60 hours per 2 weeks, Night shift (7pm–7:30am), every 3rd weekend

Salary: Union-based range (see posting/contract)

Work in a busy 44-bed Level 3 Trauma Center that’s also a Cardiac Center of Excellence and Comprehensive Stroke Center. You’ll support RNs with patient care, EKGs, wound care, transport, and room setup, with benefits (medical, dental, PTO, retirement, tuition help) and lots of chances to grow your skills.

Employer: Revo Health / Twin Cities Orthopedics (i-Health)

Location: Edina, MN (Drive locations)

(Drive locations) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday with some Saturday rotation

Salary: Competitive pay with performance-based quarterly bonus

Outpatient ortho role where you’ll evaluate and treat a wide range of conditions, work closely with physicians, and sometimes supervise a PTA. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and wellness perks for staff working 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Amada Senior Care

Location: Edina, MN (serving Edina, Richfield, Bloomington, St. Louis Park)

(serving Edina, Richfield, Bloomington, St. Louis Park) Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $18–$22 per hour

One-on-one caregiving helping seniors stay comfortable at home with companionship, meals, light housekeeping, and personal care. Offers flexible shifts, paid training, holiday pay, on-demand pay, and bonuses, great if you need hours that fit around school, family, or another job.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.